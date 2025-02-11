News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $POWI Sells 1,877 Shares

February 11, 2025 — 06:01 pm EST

February 11, 2025 — 06:01 pm EST

SANDEEP NAYYAR, the Chief Financial Officer of $POWI, sold 1,877 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $108,889. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 112,653 shares of this class of $POWI stock.

$POWI Insider Trading Activity

$POWI insiders have traded $POWI stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BALU BALAKRISHNAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,519 shares for an estimated $1,108,692.
  • CLIFFORD WALKER (VP Corporate Development) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 13,603 shares for an estimated $859,398.
  • DOUG BAILEY (VP Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,909 shares for an estimated $757,627.
  • SANDEEP NAYYAR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,029 shares for an estimated $421,864.
  • SUNIL GUPTA (VP of Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,064 shares for an estimated $318,587.
  • RADU BARSAN (VP of Technology, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,068 shares for an estimated $303,982.
  • GAGAN JAIN (VP, Worldwide Sales) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 688 shares for an estimated $40,828.

$POWI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $POWI stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

