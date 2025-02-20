Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $PLMR Sells 1,030 Shares

T Christopher Uchida, the Chief Financial Officer of $PLMR, sold 1,030 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $126,957. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,653 shares of this class of $PLMR stock.

$PLMR Insider Trading Activity

$PLMR insiders have traded $PLMR stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAC ARMSTRONG (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 52,981 shares for an estimated $5,472,100 .

. T CHRISTOPHER UCHIDA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 22,195 shares for an estimated $2,385,087 .

. JON CHRISTIANSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 22,115 shares for an estimated $2,199,195 .

. ANGELA L. GRANT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,053 shares for an estimated $1,415,520 .

. JONATHAN KNUTZEN (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,333 shares for an estimated $247,433.

$PLMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $PLMR stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

