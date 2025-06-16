Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $PGY Sells 11,768 Shares

Evangelos Perros, the Chief Financial Officer of $PGY, sold 11,768 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $210,647. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 72,859 shares of this class of $PGY stock.
$PGY Insider Trading Activity
$PGY insiders have traded $PGY stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- YAHAV YULZARI (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 597,261 shares for an estimated $8,767,139.
- AVITAL PARDO (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 596,988 shares for an estimated $8,764,324.
- TAMI ROSEN (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 101,008 shares for an estimated $1,317,434.
- SANJIV DAS (President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 75,358 shares for an estimated $1,070,262.
- EVANGELOS PERROS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,872 shares for an estimated $557,831.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $PGY stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,198,398 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,559,211
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 1,038,377 shares (+34.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,882,190
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 961,944 shares (+320.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,081,173
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 830,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,710,699
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 698,619 shares (+465.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,321,527
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 614,200 shares (+264.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,436,816
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 501,385 shares (-45.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,254,514
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$PGY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PGY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PGY forecast page.
$PGY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PGY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kyle Joseph from Stephens set a target price of $22.0 on 06/11/2025
- David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 03/25/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.