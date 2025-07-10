Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $PBYI Sells 5,587 Shares

MAXIMO F NOUGUES, the Chief Financial Officer of $PBYI, sold 5,587 shares of the company on 07-08-2025 for an estimated $19,738. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 208,164 shares of this class of $PBYI stock.

$PBYI Insider Trading Activity

$PBYI insiders have traded $PBYI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBYI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN H AUERBACH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,172 shares for an estimated $166,701 .

. ADRIAN SENDEROWICZ sold 27,000 shares for an estimated $91,800

JAY M MOYES sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $74,800

ALESSANDRA CESANO sold 12,150 shares for an estimated $41,310

ALLISON DORVAL sold 11,610 shares for an estimated $39,474

TROY EDWARD WILSON sold 10,800 shares for an estimated $36,720

MAXIMO F NOUGUES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,522 shares for an estimated $33,649 .

. DOUGLAS M HUNT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,817 shares for an estimated $27,624 .

. BRIAN M STUGLIK sold 8,100 shares for an estimated $27,459

$PBYI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $PBYI stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PBYI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PBYI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

