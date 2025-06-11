Stocks
PAR

Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $PAR Sells 6,500 Shares

June 11, 2025 — 04:32 pm EDT

June 11, 2025 — 04:32 pm EDT

BRYAN A MENAR, the Chief Financial Officer of $PAR, sold 6,500 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $433,875. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 71,481 shares of this class of $PAR stock.

$PAR Insider Trading Activity

$PAR insiders have traded $PAR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BRYAN A MENAR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $433,875
  • NARINDER SINGH sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $101,354
  • DOUGLAS GREGORY RAUCH sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $69,980

$PAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $PAR stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 756,245 shares (+37.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,388,068
  • BAMCO INC /NY/ added 548,374 shares (+51.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,637,261
  • GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 391,560 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,018,290
  • NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 264,188 shares (+194.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,198,541
  • INVESCO LTD. added 228,369 shares (+17.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,008,154
  • HAP TRADING, LLC removed 210,459 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,294,055
  • LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 204,666 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,554,212

$PAR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PAR stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
  • Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
  • Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
  • Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025

