Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $PAR Sells 6,500 Shares

BRYAN A MENAR, the Chief Financial Officer of $PAR, sold 6,500 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $433,875. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 71,481 shares of this class of $PAR stock.

$PAR Insider Trading Activity

$PAR insiders have traded $PAR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN A MENAR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $433,875

NARINDER SINGH sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $101,354

DOUGLAS GREGORY RAUCH sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $69,980

$PAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $PAR stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PAR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PAR stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/17 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/17.

on 01/17 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/17. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/13, 01/22 and 0 sales.

$PAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025

