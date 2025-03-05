Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer & PAO of $LUNG Sells 14,384 Shares

Mehul Joshi, the Chief Financial Officer & PAO of $LUNG, sold 14,384 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $102,414. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 113,986 shares of this class of $LUNG stock.

$LUNG Insider Trading Activity

$LUNG insiders have traded $LUNG stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENDON E. III FRENCH has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $913,511 .

. DAVID AARON LEHMAN (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 27,852 shares for an estimated $204,927 .

. STEVEN S. WILLIAMSON (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 27,689 shares for an estimated $197,699

MEHUL JOSHI (Chief Financial Officer & PAO) sold 14,384 shares for an estimated $102,414

GEOFFREY BERAN ROSE (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 10,155 shares for an estimated $68,258.

$LUNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $LUNG stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

