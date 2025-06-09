Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $ORIC Sells 300 Shares

Dominic Piscitelli, the Chief Financial Officer of $ORIC, sold 300 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $3,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 103,864 shares of this class of $ORIC stock.

$ORIC Insider Trading Activity

$ORIC insiders have traded $ORIC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACOB CHACKO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 24,660 shares for an estimated $204,214

DOMINIC PISCITELLI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,751 shares for an estimated $102,319 .

. PRATIK S MULTANI (Chief Medical Officer) sold 8,850 shares for an estimated $73,293

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ORIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $ORIC stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ORIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORIC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ORIC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ORIC forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.