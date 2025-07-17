Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $NUVL Sells 54 Shares

Alexandra Balcom, the Chief Financial Officer of $NUVL, sold 54 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $4,615. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 61,734 shares of this class of $NUVL stock.

$NUVL Insider Trading Activity

$NUVL insiders have traded $NUVL stock on the open market 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 52 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES RICHARD PORTER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 162,000 shares for an estimated $12,206,130 .

. DARLENE NOCI (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,634,347 .

. ALEXANDRA BALCOM (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $3,293,896 .

. HENRY E. PELISH (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 18,645 shares for an estimated $1,492,654 .

. MATTHEW SHAIR has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $322,439.

$NUVL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $NUVL stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NUVL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NUVL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/14/2025

$NUVL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NUVL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NUVL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $121.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Colleen Kusy from Baird set a target price of $112.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners set a target price of $140.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Swayampakula Ramakanth from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $130.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 David Dai from UBS set a target price of $100.0 on 03/14/2025

