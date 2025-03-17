Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $NTGR Sells 3,848 Shares

Murray Bryan, the Chief Financial Officer of $NTGR, sold 3,848 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $92,044. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 193,032 shares of this class of $NTGR stock.

$NTGR Insider Trading Activity

$NTGR insiders have traded $NTGR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES J. PROBER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,929 shares for an estimated $291,148

THOMAS H WAECHTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,183 shares for an estimated $115,415 .

. MURRAY BRYAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,848 shares for an estimated $92,044

$NTGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $NTGR stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

