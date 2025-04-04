Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $NPWR Sells 7,359 Shares

AKASH S. PATEL, the Chief Financial Officer of $NPWR, sold 7,359 shares of the company on 04-03-2025 for an estimated $16,870. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $NPWR stock.
$NPWR Insider Trading Activity
$NPWR insiders have traded $NPWR stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RIVERS CAPITAL, LLC 8 has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,284,291 shares for an estimated $23,286,154.
- LLC NPEH, has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,275,420 shares for an estimated $23,224,006.
- AKASH S. PATEL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 157,359 shares for an estimated $1,914,040.
$NPWR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $NPWR stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- G.F.W. ENERGY XII, L.P. removed 570,158 shares (-57.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,037,973
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 450,000 shares (+45.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,765,500
- AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 394,937 shares (+209.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,182,382
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 332,554 shares (+13.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,521,746
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 327,431 shares (+103.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,467,494
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 319,169 shares (+424.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,379,999
- KHROM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 265,646 shares (-19.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,813,191
