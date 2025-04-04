Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $NPWR Sells 7,359 Shares

AKASH S. PATEL, the Chief Financial Officer of $NPWR, sold 7,359 shares of the company on 04-03-2025 for an estimated $16,870. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $NPWR stock.

$NPWR Insider Trading Activity

$NPWR insiders have traded $NPWR stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RIVERS CAPITAL, LLC 8 has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,284,291 shares for an estimated $23,286,154 .

. LLC NPEH, has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,275,420 shares for an estimated $23,224,006 .

. AKASH S. PATEL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 157,359 shares for an estimated $1,914,040.

$NPWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $NPWR stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

