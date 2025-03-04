Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $NFLX Sells 400 Shares

Spencer Adam Neumann, the Chief Financial Officer of $NFLX, sold 400 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $393,216. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,991 shares of this class of $NFLX stock.

$NFLX Insider Trading Activity

$NFLX insiders have traded $NFLX stock on the open market 284 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 284 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REED HASTINGS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 107 sales selling 233,674 shares for an estimated $200,042,030 .

. THEODORE A SARANDOS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 200,341 shares for an estimated $195,861,201 .

. GREGORY K PETERS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 149,936 shares for an estimated $146,065,434 .

. DAVID A HYMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 105,018 shares for an estimated $103,481,772 .

. JAY C HOAG has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 44,367 shares for an estimated $30,664,005 .

. SPENCER ADAM NEUMANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 13,719 shares for an estimated $13,364,293 .

. RICHARD N BARTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,062 shares for an estimated $9,904,062 .

. TIMOTHY M HALEY has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,737 shares for an estimated $8,923,552 .

. LESLIE J KILGORE has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 4,638 shares for an estimated $3,644,077 .

. STRIVE MASIYIWA sold 2,813 shares for an estimated $2,835,138

ANN MATHER sold 2,682 shares for an estimated $2,609,586

JEFFREY WILLIAM KARBOWSKI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,280 shares for an estimated $1,268,667 .

. ANNE M SWEENEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,190 shares for an estimated $1,035,180.

$NFLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,399 institutional investors add shares of $NFLX stock to their portfolio, and 1,239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NFLX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NFLX stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/22, 11/27, 10/18.

on 01/22, 11/27, 10/18. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

