Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $MYPS Sells 29,601 Shares

Scott Edward Peterson, the Chief Financial Officer of $MYPS, sold 29,601 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $37,297. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 504,397 shares of this class of $MYPS stock.
$MYPS Insider Trading Activity
$MYPS insiders have traded $MYPS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT EDWARD PETERSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 104,601 shares for an estimated $170,197.
$MYPS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $MYPS stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 931,537 shares (-70.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,732,658
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 368,879 shares (+18.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $686,114
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 356,896 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $663,826
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 263,451 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $490,018
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 208,739 shares (-49.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $388,254
- UBS GROUP AG added 155,774 shares (+186.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $289,739
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 136,130 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $253,201
$MYPS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MYPS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/05/2024
