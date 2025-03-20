Insider Sale: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $MXCT Sells 6,939 Shares

Douglas J Swirsky, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $MXCT, sold 6,939 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $22,061. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 111,811 shares of this class of $MXCT stock.

$MXCT Insider Trading Activity

$MXCT insiders have traded $MXCT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MXCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STANLEY C ERCK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 95,378 shares for an estimated $356,155 .

. JOHN JOSEPH JOHNSTON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $59,909 .

. DOUGLAS J SWIRSKY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 6,939 shares for an estimated $22,061

DAVID I. SANDOVAL (GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 4,466 shares for an estimated $20,271

$MXCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $MXCT stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MXCT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MXCT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/10/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 09/24/2024

