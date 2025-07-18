Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $MS Sells 25,583 Shares

SHARON YESHAYA, the Chief Financial Officer of $MS, sold 25,583 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $3,576,705. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $MS stock.
$MS Insider Trading Activity
$MS insiders have traded $MS stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW M SAPERSTEIN (Co-President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 114,386 shares for an estimated $15,146,201.
- DANIEL A SIMKOWITZ (Co-President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 94,644 shares for an estimated $12,792,215.
- MICHAEL A. PIZZI (Head Technology & Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,391 shares for an estimated $5,049,240.
- ERIC F GROSSMAN (Chief Legal/Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,165 shares for an estimated $4,601,247.
- SHARON YESHAYA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 25,583 shares for an estimated $3,576,705
- CHARLES A SMITH (Chief Risk Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,805,918
- RAJA AKRAM (Deputy Chief Financial Officer) sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $2,380,175
- MANDELL CRAWLEY (Chief Client Officer) sold 8,312 shares for an estimated $1,147,554
- ROBERT H HERZ sold 800 shares for an estimated $95,459
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,026 institutional investors add shares of $MS stock to their portfolio, and 891 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 7,636,547 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $890,955,938
- STATE STREET CORP removed 4,134,346 shares (-3.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $482,354,147
- BARCLAYS PLC added 3,493,033 shares (+138.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $407,532,160
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,089,522 shares (+22.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $360,454,531
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 3,000,514 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $350,069,968
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,792,360 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $325,784,641
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 2,722,524 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $383,494,730
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$MS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MS stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 05/15, 04/07, 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/14, 05/05 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$MS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MS forecast page.
$MS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MS recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $139.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $160.0 on 07/09/2025
- Whit Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $145.0 on 07/08/2025
- Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $130.0 on 06/18/2025
- Richard Ramsden from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $136.0 on 06/10/2025
- Kian Abouhossein from JP Morgan set a target price of $122.0 on 04/14/2025
- Michael Carrier from B of A Securities set a target price of $144.0 on 04/02/2025
- Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $138.0 on 04/01/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.