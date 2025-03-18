Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $MNST Sells 10,000 Shares

THOMAS J KELLY, the Chief Financial Officer of $MNST, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $552,700. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 72,273 shares of this class of $MNST stock.

$MNST Insider Trading Activity

$MNST insiders have traded $MNST stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMELIE TIRRE (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 91,316 shares for an estimated $5,057,080

MARK J HALL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 91,000 shares for an estimated $4,988,720 .

. GUY CARLING (President of EMEA & OSP) sold 47,000 shares for an estimated $2,585,940

THOMAS J KELLY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,079,200 .

. MARK VIDERGAUZ sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $562,100

$MNST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 469 institutional investors add shares of $MNST stock to their portfolio, and 459 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MNST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MNST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

