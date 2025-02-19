Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $META Sells 4,005 Shares

SUSAN J LI, the Chief Financial Officer of $META, sold 4,005 shares of the company on 02-15-2025 for an estimated $2,950,363. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 61,038 shares of this class of $META stock.

$META Insider Trading Activity

$META insiders have traded $META stock on the open market 1401 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1401 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ZUCKERBERG (COB and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 1313 sales selling 1,738,388 shares for an estimated $1,111,524,369 .

. SUSAN J LI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 69,166 shares for an estimated $38,888,670 .

. CHRISTOPHER K COX (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $16,849,786 .

. ANDREW BOSWORTH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,863 shares for an estimated $14,808,665 .

. JENNIFER NEWSTEAD (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 21,713 shares for an estimated $12,864,191 .

. JAVIER OLIVAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 14,597 shares for an estimated $8,468,973 .

. NICHOLAS CLEGG (President, Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,427 shares for an estimated $4,690,970 .

. PEGGY ALFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,646 shares for an estimated $993,649 .

. AARON ANDERSON (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 731 shares for an estimated $407,167

$META Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,195 institutional investors add shares of $META stock to their portfolio, and 1,689 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$META Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $META stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

