Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $META Sells 4,005 Shares

SUSAN J LI, the Chief Financial Officer of $META, sold 4,005 shares of the company on 02-15-2025 for an estimated $2,950,363. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 61,038 shares of this class of $META stock.
$META Insider Trading Activity
$META insiders have traded $META stock on the open market 1401 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1401 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK ZUCKERBERG (COB and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 1313 sales selling 1,738,388 shares for an estimated $1,111,524,369.
- SUSAN J LI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 69,166 shares for an estimated $38,888,670.
- CHRISTOPHER K COX (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $16,849,786.
- ANDREW BOSWORTH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,863 shares for an estimated $14,808,665.
- JENNIFER NEWSTEAD (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 21,713 shares for an estimated $12,864,191.
- JAVIER OLIVAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 14,597 shares for an estimated $8,468,973.
- NICHOLAS CLEGG (President, Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,427 shares for an estimated $4,690,970.
- PEGGY ALFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,646 shares for an estimated $993,649.
- AARON ANDERSON (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 731 shares for an estimated $407,167
$META Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,195 institutional investors add shares of $META stock to their portfolio, and 1,689 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 6,240,810 shares (+78471.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,654,056,663
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 3,882,116 shares (-22.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,273,017,739
- NORGES BANK added 3,610,287 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,113,859,141
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 2,787,832 shares (+13.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,632,303,514
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,699,264 shares (-9.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,580,446,064
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,543,790 shares (+1.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,489,414,482
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 2,305,238 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,319,610,440
$META Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $META stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 02/12, 01/21, 12/24, 11/01 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/16, 10/17, 09/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $15,000 on 12/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
