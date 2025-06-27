Stocks
MCW

Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $MCW Sells 6,357 Shares

June 27, 2025 — 08:45 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Jedidiah Marc Gold, the Chief Financial Officer of $MCW, sold 6,357 shares of the company on 06-26-2025 for an estimated $38,968. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 75,637 shares of this class of $MCW stock.

$MCW Insider Trading Activity

$MCW insiders have traded $MCW stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOSEPH DUANE MATHENY (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 266,186 shares for an estimated $1,954,522.
  • JEDIDIAH MARC GOLD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 203,932 shares for an estimated $1,703,395.
  • JOHN LO-MINN LAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 97,940 shares for an estimated $674,800.
  • MARY LYN PORTER (Chief People Officer) sold 6,303 shares for an estimated $42,167
  • JODI TAYLOR sold 5,205 shares for an estimated $36,747
  • VERONICA ROGERS sold 5,205 shares for an estimated $36,747
  • MARKUS HARTMANN (General Counsel) sold 4,209 shares for an estimated $33,461

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MCW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $MCW stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MCW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.