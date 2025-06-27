Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $MCW Sells 6,357 Shares

Jedidiah Marc Gold, the Chief Financial Officer of $MCW, sold 6,357 shares of the company on 06-26-2025 for an estimated $38,968. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 75,637 shares of this class of $MCW stock.

$MCW Insider Trading Activity

$MCW insiders have traded $MCW stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH DUANE MATHENY (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 266,186 shares for an estimated $1,954,522 .

. JEDIDIAH MARC GOLD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 203,932 shares for an estimated $1,703,395 .

. JOHN LO-MINN LAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 97,940 shares for an estimated $674,800 .

. MARY LYN PORTER (Chief People Officer) sold 6,303 shares for an estimated $42,167

JODI TAYLOR sold 5,205 shares for an estimated $36,747

VERONICA ROGERS sold 5,205 shares for an estimated $36,747

MARKUS HARTMANN (General Counsel) sold 4,209 shares for an estimated $33,461

$MCW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $MCW stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

