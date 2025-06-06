Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $MASS Sells 6,940 Shares

Joseph H. IV Griffith, the Chief Financial Officer of $MASS, sold 6,940 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $49,135. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 102,930 shares of this class of $MASS stock.

$MASS Insider Trading Activity

$MASS insiders have traded $MASS stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MASS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN J. KNOPP (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $131,383 and 3 sales selling 16,001 shares for an estimated $37,109 .

and 3 sales selling 16,001 shares for an estimated . JOSEPH H. IV GRIFFITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,176 shares for an estimated $73,119 .

. MARK SPOTO has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $42,850 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL S. TURNER (Chief Legal & Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,672 shares for an estimated $22,498 .

. CHRISTOPHER D. BROWN (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,767 shares for an estimated $18,190.

$MASS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $MASS stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

