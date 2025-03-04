Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $MARA Sells 16,700 Shares

Salman Hassan Khan, the Chief Financial Officer of $MARA, sold 16,700 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $255,677. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,773,788 shares of this class of $MARA stock.

$MARA Insider Trading Activity

$MARA insiders have traded $MARA stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MARA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK G THIEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 165,037 shares for an estimated $3,058,390 .

. SALMAN HASSAN KHAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 83,500 shares for an estimated $1,533,227 .

. JAY P LEUPP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $506,392 .

. DOUGLAS K MELLINGER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $97,630.

$MARA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of $MARA stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.