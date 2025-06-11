Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $LXFR Sells 4,244 Shares

Stephen Webster, the Chief Financial Officer of $LXFR, sold 4,244 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $50,206. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 26,662 shares of this class of $LXFR stock.

$LXFR Insider Trading Activity

$LXFR insiders have traded $LXFR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LXFR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GRAHAM WARDLOW (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,836 shares for an estimated $148,453 .

. STEPHEN WEBSTER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 1,475 shares for an estimated $17,006 and 1 sale selling 4,244 shares for an estimated $50,206 .

and 1 sale selling 4,244 shares for an estimated . PATRICK K MULLEN sold 5,463 shares for an estimated $54,739

CLIVE SNOWDON sold 4,120 shares for an estimated $41,282

RICHARD J HIPPLE sold 4,108 shares for an estimated $41,162

LISA G TRIMBERGER sold 4,108 shares for an estimated $41,162

SYLVIA ANN STEIN sold 4,108 shares for an estimated $41,162

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LXFR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $LXFR stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.