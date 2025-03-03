Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $LTRY Sells 200 Shares

Robert J Stubblefield, the Chief Financial Officer of $LTRY, sold 200 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $323. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 250,507 shares of this class of $LTRY stock.

$LTRY Insider Trading Activity

$LTRY insiders have traded $LTRY stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW HOWARD MCGAHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $73,450 .

. ROBERT J STUBBLEFIELD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $48,620 .

. GREGORY A POTTS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 27,000 shares for an estimated $38,440.

$LTRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $LTRY stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

