Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $LMND Sells 6,243 Shares

TIMOTHY E BIXBY, the Chief Financial Officer of $LMND, sold 6,243 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $210,950. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 265,309 shares of this class of $LMND stock.

$LMND Insider Trading Activity

$LMND insiders have traded $LMND stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP CAPITAL LTD SOFTBANK has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,284,173 shares for an estimated $56,345,040 .

. ADINA ECKSTEIN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 47,288 shares for an estimated $2,127,960 .

. MAYA PROSOR (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 50,629 shares for an estimated $2,124,813 .

. JOHN SHELDON PETERS (Chief Insurance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 32,674 shares for an estimated $1,266,462 .

. MARIA ANGELIDIS-SMITH has made 2 purchases buying 33,554 shares for an estimated $1,007,444 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL A EISENBERG sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $481,800

TIMOTHY E BIXBY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,293 shares for an estimated $248,342.

$LMND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $LMND stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

