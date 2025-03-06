News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $LGND Sells 5,000 Shares

March 06, 2025 — 07:01 pm EST

Octavio Espinoza, the Chief Financial Officer of $LGND, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $575,148. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 18,879 shares of this class of $LGND stock.

$LGND Insider Trading Activity

$LGND insiders have traded $LGND stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MATTHEW E KORENBERG (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,047 shares for an estimated $1,642,358.
  • OCTAVIO ESPINOZA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,379 shares for an estimated $952,517.
  • JOHN L LAMATTINA sold 2,406 shares for an estimated $297,501
  • ANDREW REARDON (CLO & Secretary) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $199,201

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LGND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $LGND stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


