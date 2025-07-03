Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $LFVN Sells 2,746 Shares

Carl Aure, the Chief Financial Officer of $LFVN, sold 2,746 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $36,768. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 133,303 shares of this class of $LFVN stock.

$LFVN Insider Trading Activity

$LFVN insiders have traded $LFVN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAYMOND B GREER sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $161,221

MICHAEL A BEINDORFF sold 5,850 shares for an estimated $114,309

CYNTHIA LATHAM sold 4,450 shares for an estimated $89,089

GARRY PAUL MAURO has made 7 purchases buying 2,150 shares for an estimated $26,337 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DARWIN LEWIS has made 2 purchases buying 379 shares for an estimated $4,873 and 0 sales.

$LFVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $LFVN stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LFVN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFVN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

$LFVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LFVN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LFVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Fuhrman from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $35.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $30.0 on 01/10/2025

