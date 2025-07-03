Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $LFVN Sells 2,746 Shares

Carl Aure, the Chief Financial Officer of $LFVN, sold 2,746 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $36,768. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 133,303 shares of this class of $LFVN stock.
$LFVN Insider Trading Activity
$LFVN insiders have traded $LFVN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAYMOND B GREER sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $161,221
- MICHAEL A BEINDORFF sold 5,850 shares for an estimated $114,309
- CYNTHIA LATHAM sold 4,450 shares for an estimated $89,089
- CARL AURE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,746 shares for an estimated $36,768
- GARRY PAUL MAURO has made 7 purchases buying 2,150 shares for an estimated $26,337 and 0 sales.
- DARWIN LEWIS has made 2 purchases buying 379 shares for an estimated $4,873 and 0 sales.
$LFVN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $LFVN stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 459,619 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,701,245
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 418,576 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,102,838
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /VA added 413,918 shares (+137.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,034,924
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 211,039 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,076,948
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 179,968 shares (+140.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,623,933
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 167,781 shares (+512.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,446,246
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 148,036 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,158,364
$LFVN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFVN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
$LFVN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LFVN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LFVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alex Fuhrman from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $35.0 on 01/14/2025
- Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $30.0 on 01/10/2025
