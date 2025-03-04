Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $LBRT Sells 5,000 Shares

Michael Stock, the Chief Financial Officer of $LBRT, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $85,724. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 712,292 shares of this class of $LBRT stock.

$LBRT Insider Trading Activity

$LBRT insiders have traded $LBRT stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LBRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER A WRIGHT (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $3,922,912 .

. MICHAEL STOCK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 105,000 shares for an estimated $2,048,552.

$LBRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $LBRT stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

