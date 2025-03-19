Insider Sale: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $KNSA Sells 8,879 Shares

Mark Ragosa, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $KNSA, sold 8,879 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $205,104. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 27.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,382 shares of this class of $KNSA stock.

$KNSA Insider Trading Activity

$KNSA insiders have traded $KNSA stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KNSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EBEN TESSARI (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 114,926 shares for an estimated $2,512,989 .

. MARK RAGOSA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 99,660 shares for an estimated $2,196,206 .

. SANJ K PATEL (CHAIRMAN & CEO) sold 89,561 shares for an estimated $2,059,903

MICHAEL R MEGNA (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,697 shares for an estimated $397,297.

$KNSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $KNSA stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BARCLAYS PLC removed 34,839 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $870,626

ADIRONDACK TRUST CO removed 875 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,866

OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 623 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,568

HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. added 550 shares (+0.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,879

CWM, LLC removed 451 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,270

$KNSA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KNSA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024

