Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $KLTR Sells 113,634 Shares

John N. Doherty, the Chief Financial Officer of $KLTR, sold 113,634 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $279,539. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,556,682 shares of this class of $KLTR stock.

$KLTR Insider Trading Activity

$KLTR insiders have traded $KLTR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN N. DOHERTY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 113,634 shares for an estimated $279,539

$KLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $KLTR stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

