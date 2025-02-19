Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $JBLU Sells 15,000 Shares

Ursula L Hurley, the Chief Financial Officer of $JBLU, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $112,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 41,833 shares of this class of $JBLU stock.

$JBLU Insider Trading Activity

$JBLU insiders have traded $JBLU stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBLU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIK MITTAL has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $614,340 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. URSULA L HURLEY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $112,500

$JBLU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $JBLU stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

