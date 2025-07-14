Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $IRON Sells 2,000 Shares

Jean M. Franchi, the Chief Financial Officer of $IRON, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 07-10-2025 for an estimated $115,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 65,530 shares of this class of $IRON stock.

$IRON Insider Trading Activity

$IRON insiders have traded $IRON stock on the open market 70 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 70 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 370,551 shares for an estimated $20,108,065 .

. MONA ASHIYA has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 370,551 shares for an estimated $20,108,065 .

. JOHN D QUISEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,574 shares for an estimated $2,516,208 .

. WILLIAM JACOB SAVAGE (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,411 shares for an estimated $678,697 .

. RAHUL KHARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,661 shares for an estimated $479,941 .

. JEAN M. FRANCHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,136 shares for an estimated $390,681 .

. PAMELA STEPHENSON (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,137 shares for an estimated $171,217

JONATHAN YEN-WEN YU (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,610 shares for an estimated $87,873

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IRON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $IRON stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IRON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRON in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/18/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IRON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IRON forecast page.

$IRON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IRON recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $IRON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Douglas Tsao from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $118.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Sean Laaman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $85.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Michael Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $89.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $132.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $75.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Benjamin Burnett from Stifel set a target price of $94.0 on 01/24/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.