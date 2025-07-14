Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $IRON Sells 2,000 Shares

Jean M. Franchi, the Chief Financial Officer of $IRON, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 07-10-2025 for an estimated $115,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 65,530 shares of this class of $IRON stock.
$IRON Insider Trading Activity
$IRON insiders have traded $IRON stock on the open market 70 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 70 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 370,551 shares for an estimated $20,108,065.
- MONA ASHIYA has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 370,551 shares for an estimated $20,108,065.
- JOHN D QUISEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,574 shares for an estimated $2,516,208.
- WILLIAM JACOB SAVAGE (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,411 shares for an estimated $678,697.
- RAHUL KHARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,661 shares for an estimated $479,941.
- JEAN M. FRANCHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,136 shares for an estimated $390,681.
- PAMELA STEPHENSON (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,137 shares for an estimated $171,217
- JONATHAN YEN-WEN YU (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,610 shares for an estimated $87,873
$IRON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $IRON stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,577,106 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,287,541
- FMR LLC added 1,358,133 shares (+72.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,417,722
- SIREN, L.L.C. added 1,071,865 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,207,378
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 948,094 shares (+67.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,063,386
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 698,321 shares (+1144.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,664,654
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 529,057 shares (-89.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,262,389
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC removed 370,551 shares (-20.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,394,151
$IRON Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRON in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/11/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/18/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025
$IRON Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IRON recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $IRON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Douglas Tsao from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $118.0 on 07/03/2025
- Sean Laaman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $85.0 on 07/03/2025
- Michael Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $89.0 on 06/11/2025
- Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 05/12/2025
- Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $132.0 on 03/18/2025
- Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $75.0 on 03/03/2025
- Benjamin Burnett from Stifel set a target price of $94.0 on 01/24/2025
