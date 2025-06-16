Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $IMMR Sells 5,921 Shares

J MICHAEL DODSON, the Chief Financial Officer of $IMMR, sold 5,921 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $44,585. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 39,132 shares of this class of $IMMR stock.
$IMMR Insider Trading Activity
$IMMR insiders have traded $IMMR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC SINGER (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 47,638 shares for an estimated $357,561 and 0 sales.
- WILLIAM C MARTIN (Chief Strategy Officer) purchased 27,150 shares for an estimated $204,982
- J MICHAEL DODSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,921 shares for an estimated $44,585
$IMMR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $IMMR stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 1,298,240 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,333,635
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 375,085 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,843,144
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 352,913 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,675,080
- FMR LLC added 334,017 shares (+11963.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,531,848
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 308,656 shares (-83.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,339,612
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 291,012 shares (+1491.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,205,870
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 252,727 shares (-76.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,915,670
