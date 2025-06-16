Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $IMMR Sells 5,921 Shares

J MICHAEL DODSON, the Chief Financial Officer of $IMMR, sold 5,921 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $44,585. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 39,132 shares of this class of $IMMR stock.

$IMMR Insider Trading Activity

$IMMR insiders have traded $IMMR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC SINGER (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 47,638 shares for an estimated $357,561 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM C MARTIN (Chief Strategy Officer) purchased 27,150 shares for an estimated $204,982

J MICHAEL DODSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,921 shares for an estimated $44,585

$IMMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $IMMR stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

