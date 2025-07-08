Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $HIMS Sells 11,581 Shares

Oluyemi Okupe, the Chief Financial Officer of $HIMS, sold 11,581 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $540,498. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 58,078 shares of this class of $HIMS stock.

$HIMS Insider Trading Activity

$HIMS insiders have traded $HIMS stock on the open market 123 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 123 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW DUDUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 1,247,836 shares for an estimated $55,402,280 .

. MELISSA BAIRD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 303,064 shares for an estimated $11,008,819 .

. OLUYEMI OKUPE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 138,873 shares for an estimated $5,593,268 .

. MICHAEL CHI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 86,787 shares for an estimated $4,010,660 .

. SOLEIL BOUGHTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 96,616 shares for an estimated $3,551,561 .

. IRENE BECKLUND (PAO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 32,088 shares for an estimated $1,411,579 .

. PATRICK HARRISON CARROLL (Chief Medical Officer) sold 23,287 shares for an estimated $798,976

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HIMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of $HIMS stock to their portfolio, and 214 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HIMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HIMS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 05/06/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HIMS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HIMS forecast page.

$HIMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HIMS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $HIMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Ryan MacDonald from Needham set a target price of $65.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $39.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Daniel Grosslight from Citigroup set a target price of $30.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Allen Lutz from B of A Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Jonna Kim from TD Cowen set a target price of $30.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Jailendra Singh from Truist Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 04/10/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.