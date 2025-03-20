Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $GWRE Sells 603 Shares

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper, the Chief Financial Officer of $GWRE, sold 603 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $117,042. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 69,631 shares of this class of $GWRE stock.
$GWRE Insider Trading Activity
$GWRE insiders have traded $GWRE stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN P MULLEN (President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 26,981 shares for an estimated $5,012,974.
- MICHAEL GEORGE ROSENBAUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 24,869 shares for an estimated $4,685,401.
- JEFFREY ELLIOTT COOPER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 13,216 shares for an estimated $2,356,132.
- JAMES WINSTON KING (Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 11,598 shares for an estimated $2,090,846.
- MICHAEL C KELLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,787 shares for an estimated $680,833.
- DAVID S BAUER sold 500 shares for an estimated $87,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GWRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 299 institutional investors add shares of $GWRE stock to their portfolio, and 254 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,204,757 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,097,935
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 1,009,966 shares (+29.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,260,068
- WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 972,743 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,985,014
- ROUTE ONE INVESTMENT COMPANY, L.P. removed 614,150 shares (-21.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,533,407
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 600,001 shares (+10.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,148,168
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 597,814 shares (-54.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,779,484
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 577,314 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,323,594
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$GWRE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GWRE in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/11/2024
- JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/11/2024
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/08/2024
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/04/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/03/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GWRE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GWRE forecast page.
$GWRE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GWRE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GWRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $204.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $236.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from JMP Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 03/07/2025
- Brad Sills from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $135.0 on 10/11/2024
- Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $205.0 on 10/11/2024
- Ken Wong from Oppenheimer set a target price of $200.0 on 10/04/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.