Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $GWRE Sells 603 Shares

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper, the Chief Financial Officer of $GWRE, sold 603 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $117,042. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 69,631 shares of this class of $GWRE stock.

$GWRE Insider Trading Activity

$GWRE insiders have traded $GWRE stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P MULLEN (President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 26,981 shares for an estimated $5,012,974 .

. MICHAEL GEORGE ROSENBAUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 24,869 shares for an estimated $4,685,401 .

. JEFFREY ELLIOTT COOPER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 13,216 shares for an estimated $2,356,132 .

. JAMES WINSTON KING (Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 11,598 shares for an estimated $2,090,846 .

. MICHAEL C KELLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,787 shares for an estimated $680,833 .

. DAVID S BAUER sold 500 shares for an estimated $87,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GWRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 299 institutional investors add shares of $GWRE stock to their portfolio, and 254 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GWRE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GWRE in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/11/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/11/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/08/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/04/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/03/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GWRE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GWRE forecast page.

$GWRE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GWRE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GWRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $204.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $236.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from JMP Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Brad Sills from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $135.0 on 10/11/2024

on 10/11/2024 Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $205.0 on 10/11/2024

on 10/11/2024 Ken Wong from Oppenheimer set a target price of $200.0 on 10/04/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.