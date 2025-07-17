Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $GRAL Sells 8,000 Shares

Aaron Freidin, the Chief Financial Officer of $GRAL, sold 8,000 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $311,440. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 286,020 shares of this class of $GRAL stock.

$GRAL Insider Trading Activity

$GRAL insiders have traded $GRAL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHUN R DING has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 339,800 shares for an estimated $16,830,151 .

. ROBERT P RAGUSA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 101,660 shares for an estimated $3,428,583 .

. JOSHUA J. OFMAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 69,706 shares for an estimated $2,615,670 .

. AARON FREIDIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,966 shares for an estimated $1,764,318.

$GRAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GRAL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

$GRAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GRAL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GRAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $43.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $20.0 on 03/18/2025

