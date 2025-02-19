Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $GILD Sells 2,500 Shares

Andrew D Dickinson, the Chief Financial Officer of $GILD, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $260,225. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 169,061 shares of this class of $GILD stock.

$GILD Insider Trading Activity

$GILD insiders have traded $GILD stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW D DICKINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 542,001 shares for an estimated $52,231,510 .

. MERDAD PARSEY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 213,047 shares for an estimated $19,398,445 .

. JOHANNA MERCIER (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 43,870 shares for an estimated $3,658,276 .

. JEFFREY BLUESTONE sold 6,788 shares for an estimated $620,355

$GILD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 815 institutional investors add shares of $GILD stock to their portfolio, and 895 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GILD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GILD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 12/24.

