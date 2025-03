Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $GAP Sells 5,925 Shares

Katrina O'Connell, the Chief Financial Officer of $GAP, sold 5,925 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $118,518. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 71.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,365 shares of this class of $GAP stock.

$GAP Insider Trading Activity

$GAP insiders have traded $GAP stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM SYDNEY FISHER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $13,034,893 .

. ROBERT J FISHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $12,901,950 .

. JOHN J FISHER sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $6,044,775

KATRINA O'CONNELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 175,876 shares for an estimated $4,022,132 .

. CHRIS BLAKESLEE (President & CEO, Athleta) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 47,688 shares for an estimated $1,121,246 .

. SARAH GILLIGAN (Chief Sup Chn & Transform Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 32,447 shares for an estimated $658,889 .

. MARK BREITBARD (President & CEO, Gap Brand) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,178 shares for an estimated $549,021 .

. JULIE GRUBER (Chief Legal&Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,423 shares for an estimated $87,807 .

. ELISABETH B DONOHUE sold 3,539 shares for an estimated $74,464

HORACIO BARBEITO (President & CEO, Old Navy) sold 231 shares for an estimated $5,888

$GAP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GAP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

$GAP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GAP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $29.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $33.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $26.0 on 01/10/2025

