Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $FUBO Sells 25,823 Shares

John Janedis, the Chief Financial Officer of $FUBO, sold 25,823 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $107,423. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $FUBO stock.

$FUBO Insider Trading Activity

$FUBO insiders have traded $FUBO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FUBO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID GANDLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,315,096 shares for an estimated $22,470,376 .

. ALBERTO HORIHUELA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 486,551 shares for an estimated $2,715,766 .

. JOHN JANEDIS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 176,915 shares for an estimated $331,831.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FUBO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $FUBO stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.