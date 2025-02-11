News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $FTRE Sells 578 Shares

February 11, 2025

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Jill G. Mcconnell, the Chief Financial Officer of $FTRE, sold 578 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $8,554. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 34,331 shares of this class of $FTRE stock.

$FTRE Insider Trading Activity

$FTRE insiders have traded $FTRE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THOMAS PIKE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 11,268 shares for an estimated $203,274
  • MARK A. MORAIS (Chief Operating Officer) sold 773 shares for an estimated $11,440
  • JILL G. MCCONNELL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 578 shares for an estimated $8,554

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $FTRE stock to their portfolio, and 234 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 3,122,985 shares (-98.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $62,459,700
  • GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,611,867 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $52,237,340
  • BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC added 2,316,396 shares (+65.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,327,920
  • FMR LLC added 2,304,677 shares (+91.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,093,540
  • CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP added 2,220,742 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,414,840
  • SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,469,397 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,387,940
  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,312,549 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,479,038

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice.


This article was originally published on Quiver News.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

