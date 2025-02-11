Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $FTRE Sells 578 Shares

Jill G. Mcconnell, the Chief Financial Officer of $FTRE, sold 578 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $8,554. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 34,331 shares of this class of $FTRE stock.

$FTRE Insider Trading Activity

$FTRE insiders have traded $FTRE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS PIKE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 11,268 shares for an estimated $203,274

MARK A. MORAIS (Chief Operating Officer) sold 773 shares for an estimated $11,440

JILL G. MCCONNELL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 578 shares for an estimated $8,554

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $FTRE stock to their portfolio, and 234 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.