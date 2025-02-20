Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $FTNT Sells 6,436 Shares

Keith Jensen, the Chief Financial Officer of $FTNT, sold 6,436 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $730,935. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 30.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,600 shares of this class of $FTNT stock.

$FTNT Insider Trading Activity

$FTNT insiders have traded $FTNT stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEN XIE (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 276,814 shares for an estimated $25,504,629 .

. KEITH JENSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 114,090 shares for an estimated $10,488,867 .

. JOHN WHITTLE (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,495 shares for an estimated $3,293,666 .

. MICHAEL XIE (VP, ENGINEERING & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,712 shares for an estimated $1,948,883 .

. WILLIAM H. NEUKOM has made 2 purchases buying 814 shares for an estimated $69,934 and 0 sales.

$FTNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 615 institutional investors add shares of $FTNT stock to their portfolio, and 557 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NORGES BANK added 6,759,922 shares (+748.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $638,677,430

FMR LLC added 2,846,475 shares (+77.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $268,934,958

ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,151,811 shares (+39.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,303,103

BESSEMER GROUP INC added 2,064,016 shares (+72.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,008,231

SWEDBANK AB removed 2,015,745 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,447,587

INVESCO LTD. added 2,000,888 shares (+31.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,043,898

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,811,984 shares (-49.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,196,248

$FTNT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FTNT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTNT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

