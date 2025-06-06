Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $FTNT Sells 1,164 Shares

Christiane Ohlgart, the Chief Financial Officer of $FTNT, sold 1,164 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $121,883. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,062 shares of this class of $FTNT stock.
$FTNT Insider Trading Activity
$FTNT insiders have traded $FTNT stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEN XIE (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 501,810 shares for an estimated $50,380,586.
- MICHAEL XIE (VP, ENGINEERING & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 330,330 shares for an estimated $32,455,790.
- KEITH JENSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 41,160 shares for an estimated $4,596,626.
- KENNETH A GOLDMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $299,320.
- WILLIAM H. NEUKOM purchased 328 shares for an estimated $34,877
$FTNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 700 institutional investors add shares of $FTNT stock to their portfolio, and 586 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 6,759,922 shares (+748.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $638,677,430
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 6,292,564 shares (-93.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $605,722,210
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,546,934 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $341,427,866
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,463,766 shares (-30.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $333,422,115
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 2,495,357 shares (+12560.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $240,203,064
- SWEDBANK AB removed 2,015,745 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,447,587
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,985,703 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $191,143,770
$FTNT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FTNT stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTNT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/13 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$FTNT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTNT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024
$FTNT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTNT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FTNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $109.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $103.0 on 04/22/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $123.0 on 03/18/2025
- Eric Heath from KeyBanc set a target price of $115.0 on 12/19/2024
- Adam Borg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $103.0 on 12/18/2024
