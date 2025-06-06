Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $FTNT Sells 1,164 Shares

Christiane Ohlgart, the Chief Financial Officer of $FTNT, sold 1,164 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $121,883. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,062 shares of this class of $FTNT stock.

$FTNT Insider Trading Activity

$FTNT insiders have traded $FTNT stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEN XIE (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 501,810 shares for an estimated $50,380,586 .

. MICHAEL XIE (VP, ENGINEERING & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 330,330 shares for an estimated $32,455,790 .

. KEITH JENSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 41,160 shares for an estimated $4,596,626 .

. KENNETH A GOLDMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $299,320 .

. CHRISTIANE OHLGART (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,164 shares for an estimated $121,883

WILLIAM H. NEUKOM purchased 328 shares for an estimated $34,877

$FTNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 700 institutional investors add shares of $FTNT stock to their portfolio, and 586 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FTNT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FTNT stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTNT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/13 and 0 sales.

on 02/13 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$FTNT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTNT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

$FTNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTNT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FTNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $109.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $103.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $123.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Eric Heath from KeyBanc set a target price of $115.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Adam Borg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $103.0 on 12/18/2024

