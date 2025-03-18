Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $FSLR Sells 599 Shares

Alexander R. Bradley, the Chief Financial Officer of $FSLR, sold 599 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $80,116. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 45,717 shares of this class of $FSLR stock.

$FSLR Insider Trading Activity

$FSLR insiders have traded $FSLR stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK R WIDMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,780 shares for an estimated $3,471,438 .

. KUNTAL KUMAR VERMA (Chief Manufacturing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,298 shares for an estimated $1,130,831 .

. MARKUS GLOECKLER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,359 shares for an estimated $815,954 .

. ALEXANDER R. BRADLEY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 990 shares for an estimated $132,103 .

. JASON E. DYMBORT (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 683 shares for an estimated $91,098 .

. CAROLINE STOCKDALE (Chief People and Comm. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 568 shares for an estimated $75,790 .

. MICHAEL KORALEWSKI (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 461 shares for an estimated $61,510 .

. PATRICK JAMES BUEHLER (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 378 shares for an estimated $50,405 .

. GEORGES ANTOUN (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 147 shares for an estimated $19,545

NATHAN B. THEURER (VP - Global Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 66 shares for an estimated $8,803.

$FSLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 401 institutional investors add shares of $FSLR stock to their portfolio, and 532 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FSLR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FSLR in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/21/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 01/16/2025

Daiwa issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 10/30/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

$FSLR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FSLR recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $FSLR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $265.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Tom Curran from Seaport Global set a target price of $274.0 on 01/16/2025

on 01/16/2025 Jonathan Kees from Daiwa set a target price of $210.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Christopher Dendrinos from RBC Capital set a target price of $280.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $260.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $245.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $252.0 on 10/30/2024

