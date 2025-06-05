Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $FOX Sells 5,607 Shares

Steven Tomsic, the Chief Financial Officer of $FOX, sold 5,607 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $310,459. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 133,923 shares of this class of $FOX stock.

$FOX Insider Trading Activity

$FOX insiders have traded $FOX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH RUPERT MURDOCH sold 58,000 shares for an estimated $3,083,860

STEVEN TOMSIC (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,249 shares for an estimated $2,502,662 .

. ADAM G. CIONGOLI (Chief Legal and Policy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,278 shares for an estimated $69,178.

$FOX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of $FOX stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

