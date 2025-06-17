Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $FOUR Sells 1,742 Shares

Nancy Disman, the Chief Financial Officer of $FOUR, sold 1,742 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $158,181. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 167,622 shares of this class of $FOUR stock.

$FOUR Insider Trading Activity

$FOUR insiders have traded $FOUR stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY DISMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,753,109 .

. JORDAN FRANKEL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $1,577,388 .

. DAVID TAYLOR LAUBER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $465,425 .

. KAREN ROTER DAVIS sold 2,757 shares for an estimated $260,619

SARAH GOLDSMITH-GROVER sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $94,530

JAMES J. WHALEN (See Remarks) sold 195 shares for an estimated $18,330

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FOUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of $FOUR stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FOUR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FOUR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FOUR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FOUR forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.