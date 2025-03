Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer/EVP of $FAST Sells 3,695 Shares

Holden Lewis, the Chief Financial Officer/EVP of $FAST, sold 3,695 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $276,829. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,097 shares of this class of $FAST stock.

$FAST Insider Trading Activity

$FAST insiders have traded $FAST stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDEN LEWIS (Chief Financial Officer/EVP) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 139,728 shares for an estimated $10,856,957 .

. WILLIAM JOSEPH DRAZKOWSKI (EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,668 shares for an estimated $2,694,533 .

. DANIEL L FLORNESS (CEO) sold 31,818 shares for an estimated $2,688,690

NICHOLAS J LUNDQUIST has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,020 shares for an estimated $2,444,108 .

. CHARLES S. MILLER (SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,480 shares for an estimated $1,970,393 .

. REYNE K WISECUP sold 21,818 shares for an estimated $1,713,882

JOHN LEWIS SODERBERG (SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,636 shares for an estimated $1,625,559 .

. JAMES C JANSEN (Executive Vice President) sold 19,564 shares for an estimated $1,625,279

SHERYL ANN LISOWSKI (CAO/CONTROLLER/TREASURER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,567 shares for an estimated $1,534,870 .

. RITA J. HEISE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,888 shares for an estimated $845,692 .

. DANIEL L. JOHNSON sold 8,474 shares for an estimated $706,396

DONNALEE KATHLEEN PAPENFUSS (EVP-Strategy and Communication) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,462 shares for an estimated $374,469 .

. ANTHONY PAUL BROERSMA (EVP-OPERATIONS) sold 680 shares for an estimated $52,944

$FAST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 503 institutional investors add shares of $FAST stock to their portfolio, and 579 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FAST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FAST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 12/11/2024

$FAST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FAST recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $FAST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $76.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Chris Dankert from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $72.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Brian Butler from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $86.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $80.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Tommy Moll from Stephens set a target price of $75.0 on 10/14/2024

