Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer/EVP of $FAST Sells 3,695 Shares

Holden Lewis, the Chief Financial Officer/EVP of $FAST, sold 3,695 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $276,829. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,097 shares of this class of $FAST stock.

$FAST Insider Trading Activity

$FAST insiders have traded $FAST stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDEN LEWIS (Chief Financial Officer/EVP) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 139,728 shares for an estimated $10,856,957 .

. WILLIAM JOSEPH DRAZKOWSKI (EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,668 shares for an estimated $2,694,533 .

. DANIEL L FLORNESS (CEO) sold 31,818 shares for an estimated $2,688,690

NICHOLAS J LUNDQUIST has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,020 shares for an estimated $2,444,108 .

. CHARLES S. MILLER (SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,480 shares for an estimated $1,970,393 .

. REYNE K WISECUP sold 21,818 shares for an estimated $1,713,882

JOHN LEWIS SODERBERG (SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,636 shares for an estimated $1,625,559 .

. JAMES C JANSEN (Executive Vice President) sold 19,564 shares for an estimated $1,625,279

SHERYL ANN LISOWSKI (CAO/CONTROLLER/TREASURER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,567 shares for an estimated $1,534,870 .

. RITA J. HEISE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,888 shares for an estimated $845,692 .

. DANIEL L. JOHNSON sold 8,474 shares for an estimated $706,396

DONNALEE KATHLEEN PAPENFUSS (EVP-Strategy and Communication) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,462 shares for an estimated $374,469 .

. ANTHONY PAUL BROERSMA (EVP-OPERATIONS) sold 680 shares for an estimated $52,944

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FAST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 503 institutional investors add shares of $FAST stock to their portfolio, and 579 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FAST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FAST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 12/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FAST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FAST forecast page.

$FAST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FAST recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $FAST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $76.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Chris Dankert from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $72.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Brian Butler from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $86.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $80.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Tommy Moll from Stephens set a target price of $75.0 on 10/14/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.