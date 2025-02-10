News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $ENVA Sells 20,833 Shares

February 10, 2025 — 06:16 pm EST

Steven E Cunningham, the Chief Financial Officer of $ENVA, sold 20,833 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $2,427,044. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 155,855 shares of this class of $ENVA stock.

$ENVA Insider Trading Activity

$ENVA insiders have traded $ENVA stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID FISHER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 98,314 shares for an estimated $9,286,607.
  • STEVEN E CUNNINGHAM (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,346 shares for an estimated $5,828,626.
  • KIRK CHARTIER (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 17,644 shares for an estimated $1,531,462
  • SEAN RAHILLY (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $823,871
  • GREGG A. KAPLAN sold 7,657 shares for an estimated $670,027
  • LINDA JOHNSON RICE sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $190,774
  • JAMES JOSEPH LEE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,070 shares for an estimated $108,144.

$ENVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $ENVA stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

