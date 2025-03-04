News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $DTST Sells 1,765 Shares

March 04, 2025 — 06:32 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Christos Panagiotakos, the Chief Financial Officer of $DTST, sold 1,765 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $6,759. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 37,532 shares of this class of $DTST stock.

$DTST Insider Trading Activity

$DTST insiders have traded $DTST stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHARLES M. PILUSO (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,577 shares for an estimated $22,179.
  • CHRISTOS PANAGIOTAKOS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,069 shares for an estimated $16,505.
  • HAROLD J SCHWARTZ (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,926 shares for an estimated $15,673.
  • THOMAS KEMPSTER (EVP) sold 1,593 shares for an estimated $6,738

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DTST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $DTST stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


