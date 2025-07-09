Insider Sale: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $CXM Sells 600 Shares

Manish Sarin, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $CXM, sold 600 shares of the company on 07-08-2025 for an estimated $5,400. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 907,170 shares of this class of $CXM stock.

$CXM Insider Trading Activity

$CXM insiders have traded $CXM stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAGY THOMAS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,035,553 shares for an estimated $73,161,069 .

. NEERAJ AGRAWAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 526,053 shares for an estimated $4,619,350 .

. ROGER H LEE sold 285,439 shares for an estimated $2,477,610

MANISH SARIN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 235,561 shares for an estimated $2,102,613 .

. SCOTT MICHAEL HARVEY (CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 156,443 shares for an estimated $1,314,078 .

. R DAVID TABORS sold 84,010 shares for an estimated $726,686

PARTNERS IX, LLC BATTERY sold 81,869 shares for an estimated $699,979

JACOB SCOTT (GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORP. SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,880 shares for an estimated $551,513 .

. AMITABH MISRA (Chief Technology Officer) sold 35,710 shares for an estimated $291,750

MARLISE RICCI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,873 shares for an estimated $176,200 .

. ARUN PATTABHIRAMAN (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) sold 16,222 shares for an estimated $132,533

JOY CORSO (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 14,354 shares for an estimated $117,272

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CXM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $CXM stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CXM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CXM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/27/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/05/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/05/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CXM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CXM forecast page.

$CXM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CXM recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $CXM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Elizabeth Porter from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $10.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Clark Wright from DA Davidson set a target price of $9.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Michael Berg from Wells Fargo set a target price of $7.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Catharine Trebnick from Rosenblatt set a target price of $12.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Matthew Vanvliet from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $8.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Patrick Walravens from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $17.0 on 03/13/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.