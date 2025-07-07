Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $CXDO Sells 3,000 Shares

Ron Vincent, the Chief Financial Officer of $CXDO, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 07-03-2025 for an estimated $19,530. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 181,746 shares of this class of $CXDO stock.
$CXDO Insider Trading Activity
$CXDO insiders have traded $CXDO stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXDO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANAND BUCH (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 786,582 shares for an estimated $4,006,766.
- DAVID TZAT-KIN WANG (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 622,086 shares for an estimated $3,185,907.
- RON VINCENT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,800 shares for an estimated $134,329.
- JEFFREY G KORN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,800 shares for an estimated $104,329.
- DOUGLAS WALTER GAYLOR (Chief Operating Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $62,699
$CXDO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $CXDO stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 313,947 shares (+1235.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,528,921
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 268,004 shares (+384.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,305,179
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 146,042 shares (-55.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $711,224
- PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 120,600 shares (+241.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $587,322
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 118,349 shares (+91.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $576,359
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 104,051 shares (+114.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $506,728
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC added 100,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $487,000
$CXDO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CXDO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
