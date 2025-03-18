Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $CWAN Sells 13,700 Shares

James S Cox, the Chief Financial Officer of $CWAN, sold 13,700 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $364,129. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 363,502 shares of this class of $CWAN stock.

$CWAN Insider Trading Activity

$CWAN insiders have traded $CWAN stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

XIII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQUISITION, L.P. WCAS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,184,578 shares for an estimated $763,723,384 .

. PURCHASER, LLC GALIBIER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,535,792 shares for an estimated $307,296,559 .

. PINCUS LLC WARBURG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,206,900 shares for an estimated $180,682,859 .

. SANDEEP SAHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 507,859 shares for an estimated $14,606,893 .

. SCOTT STANLEY ERICKSON (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 212,930 shares for an estimated $6,461,641 .

. JAMES S COX (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 214,008 shares for an estimated $6,184,431 .

. SOUVIK DAS (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 76,844 shares for an estimated $2,310,752 .

. SUBI SETHI (Chief Client Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 62,482 shares for an estimated $1,878,877.

$CWAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $CWAN stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CWAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CWAN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/07/2024

$CWAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CWAN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CWAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Heckmann from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $32.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer set a target price of $31.0 on 10/07/2024

