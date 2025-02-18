Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $CVNA Sells 16,400 Shares

MARK W. JENKINS, the Chief Financial Officer of $CVNA, sold 16,400 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $4,519,020. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 203,562 shares of this class of $CVNA stock.

$CVNA Insider Trading Activity

$CVNA insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 408 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 408 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CVNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of $CVNA stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.