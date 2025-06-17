Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $CTMX Sells 10,614 Shares

Christopher Ogden, the Chief Financial Officer of $CTMX, sold 10,614 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $28,539. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 226,271 shares of this class of $CTMX stock.

$CTMX Insider Trading Activity

$CTMX insiders have traded $CTMX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTMX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN A. MCCARTHY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 93,167 shares for an estimated $171,819 .

. MARCIA BELVIN (SVP, Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,396 shares for an estimated $49,021 .

. CHRISTOPHER OGDEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,806 shares for an estimated $38,503 .

. LLOYD A ROWLAND (General Counsel) sold 10,203 shares for an estimated $6,111

YU-WAYE CHU (Chief Medical Officer) sold 4,025 shares for an estimated $2,410

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CTMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $CTMX stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CTMX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTMX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CTMX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTMX forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.